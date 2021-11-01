BIRDSBORO, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Birdsboro on Monday.
The flames erupted around 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Schuylkill Road.
"We had a fire on the outside of the residence at 232/234 Schuylkill Road," said Ken Templin, fire marshal for the Birdsboro-Union Fire Department.
First responders closed the road for hours as multiple fire companies responded to the scene.
"They did a good job compared with the wind and everything else, they did a good job," Templin said.
Fire officials said two cats died, and they rescued some other pets.
"There was two rabbits that were saved," Templin said.
Paramedics provided oxygen to at least one of the rabbits.
Fire officials said no people were injured.
A state police fire marshal was called to the scene to help determine what sparked the fire.