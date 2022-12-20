CENTRE TWP., Pa. - Crews were called to a fire that engulfed a trio of mobile homes in Centre Township Tuesday night.

The fire broke out after 9pm on a property near the intersection of Jungle Road and Boundry Road.

Three mobile homes were involved. Fire officials say the property owner lived in the middle home and the two adjacent ones were used only for storage.

A propane tank also caught fire, which firefighters allowed to burn out.

Officials from Central Berks Fire Department believe the cause of the fire will remain undetermined due to the extent of damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.