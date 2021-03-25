BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A family woke up to flames in their Berks County home early Thursday morning.
The fire in Bethel Township was reported around 4:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.
Crews responding to the home in the 8100 block of Route 501, also known as Lancaster Avenue, saw flames coming from inside the brick home, police said.
Firefighters worked for more than an hour to get the fire under control.
The family and a pet dog made it out safely, and no injuries were reported, an official said.
The inside and back of the home were heavily damaged.
Authorities did not comment on what may have started the fire.