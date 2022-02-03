...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE...A portion of east central Pennsylvania...including the
following counties...Berks and Lehigh.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM EST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of low-lying intersections is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 530 PM EST, Trained weather spotters reported flooding in
the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen
on somewhat frozen ground. Additional steady rain is expected
through tonight.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Allentown, Reading, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Hamburg,
Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf,
Wernersville, and Topton.
- This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 56.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 9 and 11.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 53 and 57.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood