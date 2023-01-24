...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of below Gale force wind gusts is
likely between 2AM-9AM Thursday. Winds will then increase back
to Gale conditions through Thursday night. Seas are expected to
remain elevated through the entire warning period.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&