Ashbourne Drive fire
WFMZ-TV / Chad Blimline

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A family of four has been displaced after a Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a home in Muhlenberg Township.

Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Ashbourne Drive just past noon.

Officials said the fire appears to have started in the garage and was likely caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

No one was injured.

