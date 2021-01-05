BALLY, Pa. - Firefighters battled a blaze in Bally Tuesday night.

It broke out shortly after 8 p.m. in a townhouse in the 100 block of North 4th Street in the borough.

Firefighters from several departments helped fight the fire, and knocked it down in about an hour.

Bally townhouse fire

The fire appears to have started in an attached garage.

The damage was mostly contained to one unit, but homes on either side had smoke damage, fire officials said.

All residents escaped safely and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious, authorities said.

