ALBANY TWP., Pa. - The Community Fire Department of New Tripoli is holding a benefit concert for two firefighters killed in the line of duty.

It will be at the Kempton Community Center in Albany Township at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The event will celebrate the lives of firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber.

Both were killed while fighting a fire in Schuylkill County in December.

Tickets for Saturday night's event cover food, drinks, and entertainment.