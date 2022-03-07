RINGTOWN, Pa. - Flames destroyed a barn and damaged multiple outbuildings at a well-known farm in Schuylkill County Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Aristes Road in Union Township just before 9:30 a.m. for a reported barn fire at the Rumbel Farm.
“It was already on the ground when we got here,” Ringtown Valley Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert said. “That outbuilding was burning, that outbuilding was burning, this outbuilding was burning, and the house was starting to smolder.”
Firefighters prioritized protecting the house when they first arrived, Gilbert said.
Gilbert said no one was hurt in the blaze. He said the barn was used for the storage of feed and farming implements, so no animals were hurt either.
A second alarm was struck for manpower, as well as a tanker task force, bringing tankers from across Schuylkill, Northumberland, and Columbia counties to the scene, including units as far away as Elysburg. In total, three outbuildings were damaged, Gilbert said, in addition to the barn.
Rumbel’s Farm is home to a roadside produce stand, and the farm is a mainstay at Shenandoah’s downtown farmers market.
The blaze was brought under control in about 45 minutes, Gilbert said.
Among those responding were crews from Ringtown, Shenandoah, Nuremberg-Weston, Aristes, Mahanoy City, Beaverdale, Beaver Township, Elysburg, Catawissa, and William Penn