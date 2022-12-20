RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - Fire crews were called out to a structure fire in the unit block of Tammy Louise Drive shortly after 8am Tuesday.

Flames and smoke could be seen from a distance as firefighters battled the blaze at a home just off of Route 73 in Ruscombmanor Township.

One occupant has been displaced and, due to the extent of damage, the home is believed to be a total loss.

The State Police fire marshal believes the fire originated in a wood stove and preliminary findings list the manner as accidental.