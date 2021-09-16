READING, Pa. — A fire late Wednesday night damaged a few apartments in southeast Reading and displaced the people who lived in them.
Firefighters got the call close to midnight for a fire in the 500 block of South 12th Street, with initial reports of people being trapped on the second floor of the burning building.
The first crews to arrive on the scene said they found residents escaping through the open windows. Two people suffered minor injuries, according to Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.
The American Red Cross is assisting nine adults who lived in the damaged apartments, Searfoss said.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire, but Searfoss said the cause will likely remain undetermined.