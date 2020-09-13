COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. -- Fire crews worked late into the night Saturday to fight a structure fire in Colebrookdale Township.
At around 7:23 p.m., Company 95 Boyertown Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 800 block of Unger Lane for a barn fire.
According to officials, a large smoke header could be seen for miles and on arrival crews found a box truck and trailer engulfed in flames, as well as part of the building and a large area in front of the building.
Crews worked to make entry into the building to push the fire back out toward the trailer while dealing with several explosions from stored fuel and other flammable containers.
The fire was quickly controlled, but hours of overhaul to handle hot spots under the truck and trailer kept firefighters busy late into the night.