HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Fire crews were working on a two- alarm fire at a restaurant near Hanover Township on Sunday evening.

Smoke came from the roof of Fiamma Italian Grill off Schoenersville Road and Birchwood Drive.

The smoke was first noticed by a restaurant employee around 8:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post made by the restaurant's account. Fire crews said they had the situation under control by later in the evening, and there are no reported injuries at this time.

While there are no reported injuries, the restaurant did receive a good amount of smoke and fire damage. The restaurant owner promised to rebuild, however, according to the Facebook post.

