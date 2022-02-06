Fire erupts in Spring Twp. home
SPRING TWP., Pa. | The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a house fire in Spring Township.
Initial reports indicate the fire broke out at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Miller Road. Fire crews from all over the county were at the home for several hours.
A 69 News crew at the scene said it appeared the fire was knocked out, then rekindled at about 10 p.m.
Officials have not yet provided any details about the fire.
Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates.
Tags
69 News
Jack Reinhard
Reporter
