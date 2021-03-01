MOHNTON, Pa. - Heartache is beginning to lift for the Mohnton Fire Company.
It was on Nov. 14, 2019, when a 3-alarm fire gutted the building. Within its sturdy, nearly century-old walls, almost everything was turned to dust.
"There really wasn't anything left," said Tammy Szilli, the president of Friendship Fire Co. No. 2. "It was pretty horrific to see it in that state."
No one was hurt in the accidental fire, which caused $500,000 worth of damage, but Nov. 14, 2019, marked the beginning of the social hall's comeback story.
"This building hasn't been open since Nov. 14, 2019," said Szilli, "but we are all still here."
The inside of the hall is being redesigned and rebuilt, getting a modern makeover. The social hall will be upstairs, and the kitchen and bar, downstairs. Reading-based Uhrig Construction is excited to take on the job.
"To be part of this project and be part of its comeback story is also very exciting for us," said Amanda Hitz, Uhrig's marketing coordinator.
"It's been a pillar of the community," said Szilli. "Everybody has been asking, 'When's the fire company going to open?'"
Hopefully, sometime in May, officials said.
"As much as you miss how it used to look before," Szilli added, "there's something exciting about a fresh new look."