EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities say a neighbor alerted the sleeping residents of a house after a two alarm fire broke out in Earl Township Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire in the 1600 block of West Philadelphia Avenue.

The fire originated outside, to the rear of the house, near a shed, Pennsylvania State Police said. The fire spread to an occupied residence, gutting the building. The fire spread to another home, which sustained extensive damage.

Earl Township Fire Chief William Campfield said getting water to the scene posed a challenge as there are no hydrants in the area. Tanker crews from companies in southeastern Berks assisted in bringing water to the scene.

State police say a neighbor discovered the fire and called 911. The neighbor alerted the napping occupants of one of the houses by kicking in the front door.

"The neighbor's quick actions saved the lives of an adult and child," state police said in a news release.

One pet was rescued from the second home. Two dogs died in the fire.

Campfield said the houses are not inhabitable at this time. Residents are staying with family.

State police say no firefighters were injured. A person in one of the houses was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but no criminal activity is involved, state police said.