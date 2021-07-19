AMITY TWP., Pa. - Investigators are searching for answers about the weekend fire that killed two people and injured a third.
It broke out early Sunday morning and claimed the lives of a couple that had a prominent role with a chapter of the Adventist Church.
On Monday investigators put up a fence around what's left of the burned home
"It's more important than ever to try and find answers, so that people can have some closure," said State Police Fire Marshal Janssen Herb.
Herb spent Monday sifting through the debris from the home on the 100 block of Orchard View Drive in Amity Township.
The Berks County Coroner's office says Henry and Sharon Fordham weren't able to make it out alive, after a fire broke out around 12:30 Sunday morning.
Investigators say a man jumped out of a second floor window and was taken to Reading Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
"Anytime you have a fatality involved in a fire, it's always hard, you know mentally, physically, it's difficult because no matter what the situation is, there's a family somewhere grieving," continued Tpr. Herb.
Investigators say they're focusing on the area where the home collapsed. The only part left standing is the garage.
Tpr. Herb says it's still too early to determine a cause.
"What we learned at this point in the investigation is that they were first alerted to the fire from beeping that was from an activated smoke detector," continued Tpr. Herb.
The Allegheny East Conference of Seven-Day Adventists says Henry Fordham was the church's president.
In a statement on social media Seventh-Day Adventists World Church President Ted Wilson said in part: Our hearts go out to the grieving family members and all church members of the Allegheny East Conference.
As for the investigation, Trooper Herb says he anticipates it will move into a third day.
"The third day is going to allow us to do some different things. The family members involved have all been completely and entirely cooperative."
Investigators tell us one of the other challenges they're facing is that the part of home that is still standing is unsafe. However, they do say they are making progress with this investigation.