READING, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Reading Monday night.
Firefighters were called to an apartment building at 10th and Walnut streets around 10:15 p.m.
A fire official at the scene said the fire was in a first-floor apartment, and one person was taken to the hospital. Officials did not comment on the cause or extent of that person's injuries.
Crews had to cut power to the building, so the Red Cross is assisting those living in other apartments in the building.
The Reading fire marshal is investigating.