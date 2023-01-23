READING, Pa.- A fire that broke out early Saturday morning on Summit Avenue in Reading killed a 13-year-old girl and left a man in critical condition.

Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said the house had heavy fire coming from the first floor when crews got on scene, and the occupants also had a lot of stuff inside.

"They encountered the heavy contents, they repeatedly tried to extinguish the fire on the first floor so that other members could get past them and that wasn't going very well," said Searfoss.

Crews left to attack the fire from outside, then went back in with different equipment but continued to face challenges.

"One of the things that we were up against was a specific amount of bars on windows and it was really modified fencing that was used to cover the windows," said Searfoss. "It covered the windows on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floor[s]."

He said there was also a period of time before the fire was reported.

"There was some effort to fight this fire for some time," said Searfoss. "Obviously [with] the neighbors, there was a lot of 9-11 calls in that very quick vicinity of when the fire was reported, but we do believe there was a delay before this fire showed itself [and that] is when neighbors began calling."

Searfoss continued to emphasize the importance of just getting out when there's a fire and calling for help. It can save lives.

He said the fire doesn't appear to be criminal in nature.