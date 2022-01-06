READING, Pa. – It's a sound that can save lives, from the alarm itself to the chirping sound reminding those inside to replace batteries or the smoke detector.
According to officials in Philadelphia, no working smoke detectors were found inside the home where 12 people were killed in a fire Wednesday morning.
"It's a very scary scenario," said Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss. "There's a lot of moving parts to this but we always encourage people to check their smoke detectors."
The tragedy has Searfoss recalling one fatal fire last year where investigators did not find any smoke alarms inside the residence."
"A lot of people think well I can wake up and I can smell the smoke and that will wake me up," Searfoss said. "That's absolutely not true."
One fatal fire in particular happened on Muhlenberg Street in July, leaving three dead, including a 9-year-old and a 2-year-old.
Fire officials in Philadelphia also pointed out the overcrowded units inside the structure. That's a problem there and it's also a problem in Reading that fire and police don't find out about until its too late.
"A lot of times, it does result in not only civilian deaths, but throughout this country, there's firefighters that have been killed because you don't have the typical layouts that we would expect to see," Searfoss explained. "There may be dead-end hallways. There may be bedrooms without windows in them."
The takeaway is to check your smoke alarms, and if you believe a building in your neighborhood is overcrowded and unsafe, contact the city.