SPRING TWP, Pa. -- Authorities say they don't believe any criminal activity was involved in a fatal fire in Spring Township.
The fire broke out on Miller Road on Sunday.
Fire officials say a man and three dogs were killed.
They estimate it caused about $800,000 of damage.
Officials said the fire started in the attic above a room that contained a woodstove chimney and electrical wires.
They also said the home had undergone renovations in previous years, in which a new roof was installed over the old existing roof, which allowed for heat and fire to become trapped. The basement was nearly entirely sealed off also trapping heat and fire which made suppression operations much more difficult. officials said.
A majority of the roof area has collapsed, and portions of interior flooring has also collapsed.