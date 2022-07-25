PERRY TWP., Pa. - A Berks County family business was gone in an instant.
The Merkel family was emotional Sunday afternoon as they watched several garages in Perry Township burn before their eyes.
The garages in the 1300 block of Moselem Spring Road were a woodshop, auto mechanic shop and shed, that housed 47 tractors and two classic cars, family members told 69 News.
Crews were on scene immediately, battling the flames and the excessive heat.
"With the heat, they deployed multiple tanker companies from around the area for manpower," said Jarrod Emes, chief of Hamburg Fire Co.
Crews from all over the area arrived, making sure enough firemen were available to help and give breaks.
"A lot of it is with the high heat temps, is keeping the guys hydrated and fresh manpower coming in and as we get people in fighting the fire, they can rotate out with necessary breaks so they can hydrate," said Emes.
Emes said the contents inside the buildings created hot spots throughout the afternoon, making it a tough fire to fight.
"There's a lot of older tin that's hampering firefighter efforts. It is very manpower-intensive with this type of fire," said Emes.
An excavator was brought in to clear some of the debris, and to help keep those hot spots from re-igniting.
The family said it probably will not rebuild its business, which has been around for half a century.
Nobody was hurt in fire, and officials say it is still under investigation.