READING, Pa. - It was a difficult battle for crews to extinguish the fire that tore through Reading's former Mineral Spring Hotel on South 19th Street, once home to the East End Athletic Club.

"The building wasn't in that good of shape," said Jeremy Searfoss, Reading fire marshal. "There was rot in different areas."

Searfoss said when crews arrived they found the 200-year-old building burning.

"Due to the amount of fire damage, the large wooden beams that were in there had deteriorated because of the fire that was attacking them and that led to some collapse," Searfoss said.

Investigators said the building had no electricity and was unsecured when the fire broke out. Searfoss said the attack was difficult due to how far back the building sits.

"We were also dealing with a water issue, that's a low service pressure area and about 1400 feet of hose is what was required which is extremely rare for us," said Searfoss.

The city owns the building and said it's one of several properties they are assessing. Officials were last at the former athletic club on February 10th to do an assessment.

"For the East End Athletic Club we knew that there was three predominant roles going forward," said David Anspach, capital improvement manager for the City of Reading. "One of them being demolishing the building, the second being restoring the building and the third being parting ways with the building and allowing someone else to restore it."

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.