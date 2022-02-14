Fire tears through home in Robesonia
ROBESONIA, Pa. - From above and below, firefighters from Berks, Lancaster and Lebanon counties battled the flames at a home on Robesonia.
The call came in just after 10 a.m. Monday to a historic-era home in the 200 block of South Freeman Street.
"Nobody was home," said Assistant Chief John Christian of the Robesonia Fire Company. "There were some pets that were unaccounted for that we're still searching for, but everybody was out of the structure at the time."
Thick smoke could be seen swirling in the air, and flames, shooting out of the roof at times. A resident of the home told 69 News she and her husband were out dropping their kids off at school at the time the fire broke out. They said they had spent the past year remodeling the old home.
"Crews got it knocked down as fast as we could," said Christian. "We had a roof collapse that hampered some activity."
Firefighters that arrived on scene first reported fire seen on all levels of the home.
"There were a lot of materials that were built up that caused some issues for us," said Christian. "A lot of piles of wood that were going when they got here, that definitely added to it."
Firefighters also battled the bitter temperatures. They worked to make sure their lines wouldn't freeze.
"Once we got water flowing everything got iced over which made it a little difficult back there for crews but luckily nobody was injured from the fire side."
Jim Vasil
Reporter
