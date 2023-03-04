Flames tore through a vacant historic building in Reading that once housed the East End Athletic Club.

The fire has a City councilwoman calling for blighted buildings--- especially historic ones-- to get immediate attention.

The South 19th Street building has been vacant since 2017.

City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the more than 200-year-old building was once the home of many political events. She said former Texas Governor Sam Houston visited it at one point. Goodman-Hinnershitz said for a lot of people that was the place to go.

"Good food, good entertainment, so it was one place that was really valued by the people in this area of the city," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

She said if the city does not keep after blighted properties, this is what is going to happen.

"It's sad that we have to lose historic buildings because things aren't moving along the way they need to," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

Goodman-Hinnershitz tells 69 News she will be reaching out the mayor and fellow council members to make blighted properties a priority, especially those historic in nature, something she said is a priority as the city approaches its 275th anniversary.

"We need to be able to put forward the effort and show the good faith that we're going to be taking care of what's been important to the foundation of the city," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

According to the Fire Marshal, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.