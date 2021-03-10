READING, Pa. - An initiative aimed at stemming a recent rise in gun violence in Reading has taken a dozen firearms off the city's streets and resulted in a dozen arrests, officials announced Wednesday.
The Reading Police Department, assisted by the Berks County district attorney's detectives, the Berks County probation office, and the Pennsylvania State Police, launched Operation Cease Fire two weeks ago.
"This program employs the strategies recently presented by the administration to address and reduce crimes," said RPD Chief Richard Tornielli. "Our trained officers continue using the very best intelligence gathering tools to get as many illegally-used firearms off of our streets and out of our neighborhoods."
In the first two weeks of the operation, Tornielli said seven 9mm pistols, two AR-15 rifles, one shotgun and several hundred rounds of ammunition were seized. Twelve people were arrested for various violations, he added.
"We are acting with the utmost urgency to produce results and will continue working toward the ultimate goal: Safe Streets and Safe Neighborhoods," said Mayor Eddie Moran. "I commend the Chief of Police and his team for acting proactively against gun violence while working diligently to make Reading a place where we can all live, learn, work and play safely."
So far this year, Reading has had three criminal homicides, with two of the victims being teenagers and the third being a 25-year-old man.
On Tuesday, RPD investigators announced murder charges against Robert Saintkitts, whom they identified as the suspect in the city's latest homicide on Feb. 23. Saintkitts remains at large.
In the second of the city's homicides, a 14-year-old boy was charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Oakbrook on Feb. 5.
No arrests have been made in the first homicide of 2021, which happened in the 200 block of Pearl Street on Jan. 12.