Typically this time of year, news organizations unveil their list of the top stories of the year. At 69 News, we've asked our reporters to do something a little different. We've asked them to pick a story that struck a nerve with them as they were covering it and to tell you a bit about why the story mattered so much to them. 69 News Reporter Jack Reinhard talks about spending a day as a firefighter, and the memories of his father the experience evoked.

ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Imagine wearing 50-60 pounds of gear, running inside a building with a fire, and thick smoke.

That is what I did for the Royersford Fire Department's firefighter for a day event. Its goal was to recruit more volunteers.

Beforehand I was a little nervous.

I began thinking of my father's stories from his time with the New Providence Fire Department in New Jersey, a little more than 25 miles outside of New York City. He would get called out at night and fought fires in temps so cold he would have icicles on his helmet. Once, he was called to a gas explosion that shifted a home off its foundation.

As I entered the burn building, my nerves went away and I felt an adrenaline rush.

Our team quickly extinguished a fire and headed upstairs in the thick smoke. So thick, it was hard seeing in front of me. I fell into someone. I remember thinking nothing compares to this. It is something you really do not know until you experience it. Deputy Chief Dave Panetta was the mastermind behind it all.

"We wanted to make it an experience and I think that we really, we did achieve that," said Deputy Chief Panetta.

An experience that has led to new futures.

Probationary firefighter Matthew Trofa is one of two people who have joined the department since the event.

"So, all of that combined really kind of piqued my interest and showed me a side of what these men and women do day in and day out," said Trofa.

Before it, Trofa never thought of being a firefighter. His new decision is one he said he takes pride in.

"I go through a whole lot of training in order to really serve my community, so right now I'm a gofer and I'm okay with that, but after we get through our training it'll mean more," said Trofa.

At the end of the day, I was tired and smelled of smoke. I called my father to tell him about the whole experience. I already had a large appreciation for firefighters, but I have developed an even greater one following this event. These brave men and women risk everything, running into the unknown to save others, just like what my father did.