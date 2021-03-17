EXETER TWP., Pa. - A firefighter is on the mend after suffering minor injuries in the collapse of a burning garage in Berks County on Wednesday.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. to the 600 block of Limekiln Road in Exeter Township. They arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the garage and threatening a nearby building, according to Exeter fire Chief Chris Jordan.
The garage eventually collapsed, injuring one of several firefighters on the scene. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Jordan said.
Exeter and state police fire marshals are working to determine how the fire started.