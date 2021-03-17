Fire on Limekiln Road in Exeter
Exeter Township Fire Department

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A firefighter is on the mend after suffering minor injuries in the collapse of a burning garage in Berks County on Wednesday. 

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. to the 600 block of Limekiln Road in Exeter Township. They arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the garage and threatening a nearby building, according to Exeter fire Chief Chris Jordan.

Fire on Limekiln Road in Exeter

The garage eventually collapsed, injuring one of several firefighters on the scene. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Jordan said.

Exeter and state police fire marshals are working to determine how the fire started.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.