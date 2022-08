READING, Pa. -- A fire damaged several homes in Reading and sent a firefighter to the hospital.

Crews quickly struck two alarms for the fire around midnight Saturday in the 800 block of Thorn Street, officials said.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for burns to his ear and neck, a fire official said.

Three homes were affected and deemed unsafe until repairs can be made. The Red Cross is assisting six displaced residents.

The fire remains under investigation.