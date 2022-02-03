Firefighter Relied on the Training in Rescue of Tree Fall Victim
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Firefighter Matt Lynch of the Western Berks Fire Department had never been to a call like this.
Lynch's department and others had to act fast to rescue a 74-year-old man pinned in his garage, underneath a massive tree that had just crashed down.
"When we got to [the victim] he was talking with us," said Lynch. "He was pinned under a lot of debris falling from the ceiling and stuff that was in the attic. He was complaining about some shoulder pain and he had some cuts on his hand and stuff like that."
It was a dramatic rescue - firefighters having to crawl in small spaces, cutting apart wood beams, all while make sure he was alert and conscious.
"We'll have our Plan A but with different rescues like that we'll have to have a Plan B, Plan C, Plan D, because sometimes the simplest plan won't work out," Lynch said.
Carefully, but deliberately, firefighters got the man out in about an hour. Lynch says firefighters relied on their training.
"You can take trench rescue and collapse rescue and the collapse rescue definitely helps in situations like that," said Lynch. "You learn how to shore up buildings, shore up buildings that are collapsed, to make the rescues easier."
The man suffered serious injuries in the accident, but firefighters say they were relieved to see him get out.
Jim Vasil
Reporter
