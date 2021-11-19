READING, Pa. - Firefighters in Reading have an urgent plea for residents tonight: do not park illegally or it could cost a life.
This comes after crews wasted precious minutes getting to a house fire in the city.
"You know when lives are at stake seconds matter," Reading Fire Marshall Jeremy Searfoss said.
In any fire, even just 10 seconds can make a real difference to someone inside.
"Their eyes are watering they're coughing because of the smoke and that 10 seconds is going to mean the difference between if we get to them in that time period or we don't get them, and they're either dead or they're alive," Searfoss said.
So when this fire started on Elm Street on Thursday night, firefighters wasted precious minutes getting it under control.
Trucks had a tough time getting down the block because someone was parked illegally, something they say that happens far too often in Reading.
"It may be your house on fire and you're going to want crews there as soon as they can and delaying us with little things could be devastating," said Lt. John Naylor of the Reading Fire Department. "You could have someone who has a chance to get out, now they can't get out,"
Fire officials know it's hard to get a parking spot sometimes, but they're pleading with people to not park illegally or next time, another family might not make it out safely.
And another warning... officials believe this fire might have started because a 4-year-old was playing alone near a candle. So be extra careful.
"Keep an eye on them especially if you have pets or small children don't let them go unattended," Naylor said. "If you're leaving the house, blow the candle out."
A good reminder for everyone, especially during the holidays.
Fire officials had this fire under control is less than 20 minutes. They also want to remind everyone that Reading is a small department, with just two firefighters on the truck when it arrives on the scene.
So that's another reason they want residents to understand why every second counts, because each member of the team must work together as efficiently as possible.