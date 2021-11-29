WEST READING, Pa. — Firefighters from West Reading and beyond are battling a 2-alarm rowhome fire in the borough.

The first crews were dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. to the 300 block of Spruce Street.

Officials struck a second alarm for extra manpower as smoke poured out of the home. That call summoned firefighters from the city and neighboring municipalities.

Paramedics are standing by at the scene, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

A 69 News crew is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates as more information becomes available.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.