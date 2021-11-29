WEST READING, Pa. — Firefighters from West Reading and beyond are battling a 2-alarm rowhome fire in the borough.
The first crews were dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. to the 300 block of Spruce Street.
Officials struck a second alarm for extra manpower as smoke poured out of the home. That call summoned firefighters from the city and neighboring municipalities.
Paramedics are standing by at the scene, but there have been no reports of any injuries.
A 69 News crew is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates as more information becomes available.