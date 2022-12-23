READING, Pa. – Dozens of firefighters in Reading braved the elements Friday night, battling a three-alarm fire at a rowhome.

Officials say the flames sparked at the house on the 300 block of South Sixth Street. Soon after, the entire area filled with smoke as crews tried to extinguish flames.

69 news could see the fire poking through the top of the house. We also saw Reading Fire Department's ladder truck tackling the blaze from the air.

"Oh my God, I was in real shock because all the street was filled up with the smoke," said Angel Castilo of Reading, who could see the fire from his home on Eighth and Chestnut streets.

Icicles formed on the power lines as flames shot out of the building that neighbors say is abandoned.

"We've been calling the mayor about the abandoned house that people been going in, and nobody didn't do nothing about it, and look what happened," said Randy Belleman, who lives on the block where flames erupted.

The smoke threatened a neighboring laundromat and market. 69 news captured firefighters on the roofs of those buildings as well.

"So many engines and so many units," Belleman said.

Many people came out to watch firefighters tackle the flames and billowing smoke. They said it's unbearably cold and that they worry for the first responders' safety.

"It's crazy. They're freezing," added Belleman. Castilo, who is a former firefighter from the Dominican Republic, says the weather likely made it a more challenging situation.

"The weather doesn't really help. In the DR (Dominican Republic), it's hot. It's really hard to fight fires. I see all the wind, the snow, and the weather," said Castilo. "It's wild."

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified. This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.