Garage fire in Amity
Chase Morrison | 69 News

AMITY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters from three counties battled a three-alarm fire that closed the eastbound lanes of Route 422 in eastern Berks, between Reading and Pottstown, for more than three hours Wednesday.

Crews were initially dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. to 100 Benjamin Franklin Highway East -- the eastbound side of Route 422 -- in Amity Township for the report of a garage on fire.

Garage fire in Amity

Officials on the scene quickly struck a second alarm, as they received reports of someone possibly being trapped inside the burning building. Those reports turned out to be unfounded.

A third alarm was struck about a half-hour later. Firefighters from neighboring Chester and Montgomery counties were dispatched to the scene, along with a task force of tanker trucks to provide additional manpower and water.

Garage fire in Amity

Part of the building's roof was reported to have collapsed as a result of the fire, which was brought under control around 11:45 a.m., nearly 90 minutes after the initial dispatch.

The highway reopened around 2 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.