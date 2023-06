S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in S. Heidelberg Township on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in unit block of Maywood avenue around 4:45 p.m.

Officials on scene tell 69 News the fire was in the attic.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

There was a cat inside the home. The animal's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.