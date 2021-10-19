RICHMOND TWP., Pa. — Firefighters are battling a large fire at East Penn Manufacturing in Berks County.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a parking lot of the 520-acre complex in Richmond Township.
A thick plume of black smoke billowed into the air above the scene. At the height of the fire, the smoke could be seen from Reading and its surrounding suburbs, at least 16 miles away, and from Quakertown in Bucks County, approximately 28 miles away.
Initial reports from the scene are that plastic battery cases are on fire. The flames have reportedly spread to a nearby wooded area, so officials on the scene have requested the response of multiple brush trucks.
There are no reports of any buildings being on fire or anyone being injured.
On its website, East Penn bills itself as operating the world's "largest single-site, lead battery manufacturing facility." It is also Berks County's largest employer, with a workforce of more than 7,000 people.
