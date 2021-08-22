Earl twp. house fire
Earl Township Vol. Fire Co. No.1, Facebook

EARL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Earl Township on Saturday morning. 

It happened in the 700 block of Boyertown Pike just before 6:00 a.m. 

Earl Township Vol. Fire Co. No.1 posted on Facebook that smoke could be seen coming from the roof and rear of the home when first responders arrived on scene. 

Firefighters say the homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire with a hose. 

No injuries were reported.

