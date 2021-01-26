Kutztown house fire
Jace Codi | 69 News

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters are working to prevent a home in Kutztown from being destroyed by fire.

They were dispatched shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of Luella Drive for the reports of a house on fire and people possibly trapped inside.

The first firefighters to arrive on the scene reported finding heavy fire coming from the front of the split-level home. The people inside were reported to have gotten out safely.

The scene is adjacent to Route 222's Kutztown Bypass. 

