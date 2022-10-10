READING, Pa. – In a ceremony appropriate for Fire Prevention Week, the Reading Department of Fire & Rescue Services issued commendations for the rescue of a female civilian from the third floor of 417 N. 11th St. on July 19, 2022.
Lt. Steven Ginder, and firefighters Kurtis Knauss, David Rottmann, Steven Turner and Ralph Marks all received unit citations for their roles in the rescue.
In addition, commendations were awarded to civilians Samir Afif and Steve Varady for their efforts to rescue other occupants of the home from the second floor via the porch roof.
Lt. Steven Ginder says the teamwork among the firefighters and civilians saved lives.
"It's not me at all — it's the team. So it's all of us here, especially the civilians really going above and beyond," he said. "It's kind of expected of us to do the job, but for them to do the job was pretty awesome."
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.
Parking stalls
In other news, thanks to the success of the parking stalls pilot program, council voted to amend city code by authorizing the installation of parking stalls at proscribed locations within the city. The vote also allows for parking regulations requiring cars in the specified areas to park within the stalls and setting forth penalties for violations.
Crossing guards
Council authorized a budget transfer in the amount of $200,000 from police patrol for crossing guard services. Councilmember Melissa Ventura said that the budget transfer was appreciated but there remains a critical shortage of crossing guards.
Pension funds
City Auditor Maria Rodriguez reported that the city received $3,963,045.67 from the State of Pennsylvania as its contribution to the 2022 minimum municipal obligation for its three pension funds. The city's contribution will be $14,665,054.33.
Safety cameras
Council authorized an upgrade that allows for the installation of 10 additional camera sites to expand the video safety camera network to 62 citywide camera sites at locations that are currently not utilized. The request was made by Chief of Police Richard Tornielli. The contract was awarded to Let's Think Wireless, LLC, Pine Brook, New York, at the cost of $63,994.00.
Taxes and fees
In compliance with Act 57, council authorized the city tax collector, commencing on Jan. 1, 2023, and for all tax years thereafter, to grant a request to waive additional charges for real estate taxes if the taxpayer meets several conditions and pays the face value of the amount of the tax notice.
Also, an ordinance was introduced amending the fee schedule in the city code by increasing the fee for solid waste collection from $190.92 per unit per year in 2022 to $196.65 in 2023, for a total of $340 for solid waste, recycling and clean city fees.
Planning commission
To accommodate the plan to reconstruct the Reading Planning Commission, council amended the city code to allow the removal of planning commission members via the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code or not being excused from three meetings.
Contract awards
An award of contract was approved for the Third and Spruce HVAC project to Blanski Energy Management Inc., Reading, charged to the capital improvement plan in the amount of $200,000 and ARPA in the amount of $350,000, for the total cost of $538,990 for the installation of a new HVAC unit.
Also, council awarded a contract for the 3rd and Spruce Roofing Project to Ark Contracting, Mt. Union, charged to the capital improvement plan for $50,000 and ARPA for $400,000, for the total project cost of $443,070 for the partial demolition of portions of the existing building as indicated or required in preparation for the alterations and the installation of the new roofing system.
In addition, City Solicitor Michael Gombar was authorized to execute the acknowledgement forms to accept the repository bids submitted for 360 McKnight St. in the amount of $2,100; 524 S. 11th St. in the amount of $1,100; 143 Poplar St. in the amount of $2,100; 732 Franklin St. in the amount of $2,100; and 223 Hudson St. in the amount of $575.24.
Council awarded a contract for external audit services to Herbein & Company, Reading, for a 4-year period with the option to extend for an additional two years at the cost of $72,500.
Other approvals
The execution of a memorandum of understanding was approved between the city and the Berks County Conservation District to control accelerated erosion and to prevent sediment pollution from entering the waters of the commonwealth which may result from earth disturbance activities in the city.
Also, an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of 131 and 133 Schuylkill Avenue to the city from Berks County Conservancy Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Berks Nature that is being dissolved.
In addition, an ordinance was introduced authorizing a budget transfer within the public works sewer fund in the amount of $75,000 from vehicles to gas ($25,000) and sewer repair supplies ($50,000) to cover projected increased costs for the rest of 2022.
A resolution was introduced to council ratifying the collective bargaining agreement between the City of Reading and AFSCME Local 3799 first-level supervisors effective Jan. 1, 2023, and expiring Dec. 31, 2026.