CUMRU TWP., Pa. – A quick response by firefighters helped prevent a fast-moving brush fire from getting out of control in Berks County. The incident happened just after fire officials issued a warning of an increased risk for wildfires in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Firefighters used chainsaws, water tankers and all-terrain vehicles to attack and contain a brush fire that started a little before 6 p.m. on Monday near Holly Lane and Ledgerock Road in Cumru Township.
"Right now, they're finishing up some hotspots and cleaning up some heavy fuels that are burning down in there," Derrick Etter, a forester with William Penn State Forest, explained to 69 News crews as the buzz of chainsaws echoed through the area.
The fire came just hours after the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources warned people about an increased risk of brush fires.
The Berks County brush fire is still under investigation. Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain it within a roughly 2-acre area before it had the chance to spread and damage neighboring houses and a nearby golf course.
"Fire like this can spread very, very quickly," Etter explained. "With the gusts we had today — we had 20-mile-an-hour winds — it could have gone across here in a minute."
DCNR officials say part of the reason there is currently an increased risk for wildfire is because trees haven't begun to bud yet and there are a lot of dry dead leaves on the ground. Firefighters say those conditions mixed with dry air and gusty winds could be a recipe for disaster.
"Without the canopy, the sun is able to beat down on those fuels and dry them out really nice and cure them up really well," Etter noted. "We measure fine dead fuel moisture and that's extremely low right now because of the lack of precipitation."
People are being advised to use extra caution while handling anything that could spark a fire, including machines, cigarettes and barbecue grills.