AMITY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters from three counties have gotten control of a three-alarm fire that closed the eastbound lanes of Route 422 in eastern Berks, between Reading and Pottstown.
Crews were initially dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to 100 Benjamin Franklin Highway East -- the eastbound side of Route 422 -- in Amity Township for the report of a garage on fire.
Officials on the scene quickly struck a second alarm, as they received reports of someone possibly being trapped inside the burning building. Those reports turned out to be unfounded.
A third alarm was struck about a half-hour later. Firefighters from neighboring Chester and Montgomery counties were dispatched to the scene, along with a task force of tanker trucks to provide additional manpower and water.
Part of the building's roof was reported to have collapsed as a result of the fire, which was brought under control around 11:45 a.m., nearly 90 minutes after the initial dispatch. Officials said extensive overhaul of the burned-out building is needed before all of the firefighters can clear the scene.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.