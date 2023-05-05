MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Firefighters put out a fire in a vehicle at a Wawa in Muhlenberg Township Thursday night.
A mid-sized SUV next to a gas pump at the Wawa at 3650 Pottsville Pike had an engine fire. Bystanders and police were unable to open the hood of the car to access the fire.
However, firefighters were able to open the hood and knock down the fire in the vehicle's engine.
There was no damage to the canopy of the gas station, said Alex Lupco, fire chief, Muhlenberg Township Fire and Rescue. The only damage was to the car.