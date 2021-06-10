READING, Pa. | Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss says the fire that started on Wednesday in residential Reading was accidental, and may have started due to an issue with the kitchen stove.
Firefighters encountered some fire hydrant issues on scene, and 69 News spoke with the water authority about that.
Reading's Fire Marshal and the executive director of the Reading Area Water Authority met to discuss a two alarm fire that sent one man to the hospital.
"The first unit arrives, they have 500 gallons on one of their trucks so the first 500 gallons that's used is coming off of that truck before they even touch a RAWA line," said Bill Murray form RAWA.
The fire started a little after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of South Sixth Street. Firefighters pulled one victim from the building, and helped three others escape. RAWA says water was available at all hydrants but that firefighters struggled to open the connections
"In the heat, the excitement of trying to get to a hydrant to get water on it, the patience level might not be there where my guys would take a couple seconds, where as they need water now they don't mess around," noted Murray.
RAWA says it meets with the fire department weekly to stay on top of any issues related to water and firefighting in the city.
They also said they had RAWA crews on scene within minutes of the fire call going out.
"In the city we basically have a hydrant within every 500 feet of each other so we have a tremendous redundancy in it, which comes in handy for situations like this," Murray added.