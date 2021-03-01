EXETER TWP., Pa. - The old Promenade shopping center in Exeter Township, Berks County is set to be demolished, but before it's torn down, local fire personnel are lighting it up.
Firefighters have been using the site as a training ground for the past month, and will be allowed to continue doing so until the shopping center is demolished.
They say it's a great way to create real-life firefighter scenarios.
"With especially a storefront property like this, we have all sorts of different obstacles and different scenarios we can go through," said Lt. Jeff Shilling, with the Exeter Fire Department.
The Exeter department was joined by the Oley Fire Department for training on Sunday.
Fire companies from around the county have been coming out for the training exercises.