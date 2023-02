UNION TWP., Pa. - Fire crews in Berks County had to overcome some tough terrain to knock out a brush fire.

It broke out around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Union Township near the 100 block of Crusher Road.

Several fire companies from Berks and Chester counties responded.

The fire was on a hillside that couldn't be reached by truck, so firefighters used several ATVs and Jeeps to get to it.

The fire was stopped before it reached any homes.

No one was hurt.