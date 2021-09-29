MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A coffee shop in Maxatawny Township is preparing to celebrate its grand opening. The shop is a longtime dream come true for a first responder who works in Berks, Schuylkill, and Lehigh counties.
"This is kind of one of those dream jobs," said Michael Adams, owner of Firehouse Coffee. "I always wanted to have my own coffee business."
Adams grew up in a firehouse in Fleetwood. He went from firefighter to ambulance, and for the last nearly 30 years, he's worked on a medical helicopter.
"As a healthcare provider, I worked a lot of long nights and challenging days and depended on a lot of bad-tasting coffee," Adams recalled.
His love of good coffee became a passion. About three years ago, Adams purchased what was an old general store on Kutztown Road. He had it rebuilt, went through rigorous coffee roasting training, and started a brick-and-mortar version of his coffee brand, Firehouse Coffee.
He starts with raw coffee beans and, through the roasting process, he's able to achieve a number of different flavor profiles.
"It's really a whole gourmet process that we really focus on, the origin of the bean and really how to roast the bean to make it the best coffee," Adams explained.
A first responder with a longtime dream to own a coffee shop, Adams credited the support of family and friends with making this dream a reality.
It will open to the public on International Coffee Day, which is this Friday, Oct. 1.