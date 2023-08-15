READING, Pa. - Firefighters could be seen battling flames on the roof of a home in the 300 block of South 17th Street in Reading around 10:30 Monday night. Reading Fire Lieutenant Trent Zulick said it was caused by fireworks.

"Reports were that fireworks had been shot up against the building about a half hour before the fire was located," said Lieutenant Zulick. "Our guys arrived on location. They found fire on the exterior of the building and their due diligence in searching the inside of the house they did find the fire penetrated the exterior wall and got into the interior void spaces."

Which he said made the fire more difficult to fight.

"Which is why we struck a second alarm. Not only because of all that work that had to be done, but because of the heat and humidity in the middle of summer," said Zulick.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting three people and six pets. According to the Red Cross, it provided assistance with food, clothing, shelter and resource referrals.

"They'll have to find some place else to stay, but the house is fixable," Zulick said.

Aerial fireworks are illegal in the city. Lieutenant Zulick said state law prohibits them from being used this close to occupied structures.

"We're not sure where they were setting them off from. That's the other bad part about fireworks is once they come out of that tube, that mortar or whatever they're in, you don't know where they're going to go," explained Zulick.

We are told there were no injuries.