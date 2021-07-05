READING, Pa.- If you live in the city of Reading there was no escaping the fact Sunday night was the 4th of July.
"It was very loud and I want to say it was like 2:00 in the morning," says Skylar Ayello who lives in Reading.
"It was pretty cool," says Reading resident, Jey Torres. "You look down the strips and you could see all the fireworks going up between the buildings."
"They weren't setting them off on the playground which is unusual," says city council member Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, "but in the middle of the streets. When we walked this morning with the dog, you could see all the debris laying around."
Police are still processing calls from the holiday weekend and don't have official numbers yet but they say it was definitely busy.
A lot of posts on social media voiced concerns about the fireworks displays but some folks on the street had a different take.
"It kind of brought everybody together," says Torres adding that a lot of the neighbors were all out watching.
Ayello who has a toddler says he was a little scared but she says it wasn't too bad. "I mean, I wish they wouldn't set off the big ones in the city because I've seen all the different postings about all the different fires going on, but I mean you can't really stop them," says Ayello.
Goodman-Hinnershitz says ever since the state made it legal for people to buy consumer fireworks the city has incurred a lot of additional expenses directly related to the change.
"I would like to see us pass a resolution to bill the state," says Goodman-Hinnershitz. "To be able to say okay, you passed this law and now you have to own some responsibility. You're getting money from the sale of fireworks, you have to help local municipalities with all the costs they're incurring."