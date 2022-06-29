READING, Pa. – Fireworks activity in Reading has picked up lately, but lifelong resident Patricia Stump said it's something that has been happening behind her Fairview Street home for years.
"You can see them, and it's unreal, some of them," Stump said, even though a city ordinance prohibits aerial fireworks.
Stump said she still worries about her house and other ones nearby, as many people shoot off aerial fireworks despite the ban.
"If a spark or something catch on fire with them, man, they'd go up like a hotcake," said Stump.
It is a concern shared by her neighbor, Reading Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.
"It got worse once the state relaxed the laws and allowed the purchase of high-density and high-potency fireworks," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
She said fireworks are being shot off on a nightly basis and that it gets uncontrollable closer to the Fourth of July.
"It's part of their shopping list," said Goodman-Hinnershitz. "Like, 'How many fireworks can I bring home to setup?'"
"Once you shoot that firework, you have no control where it goes, where it lands," said Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss, "and I think a lot of people lose sight on that."
He said the fire department has seen a significant increase in structure, dumpster and trash fires due to fireworks.
Searfoss also says the department has seen injuries because of them, too, including someone who lost their vision — one of the reasons he said to leave it up to professionals.
"That way, you know at the end of the day when the Fourth of July rolls around and pass, you're going to end up with all of your fingers and toes," Searfoss said.
Goodman-Hinnershitz said police will confiscate fireworks that are prohibited in the city when they find them.