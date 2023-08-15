READING, Pa. - Firefighters say homeowners in Reading discovered their house was on fire Monday night after being hit by fireworks.

It happened around 10:15 in the 300 block of S. 17th street.

Fire officials say the homeowners discovered the fireworks struck the side of their home, causing the fire to start outside and extend to the interior.

The flames caused massive damage to the 3rd floor bedroom.

Three adults live in the home and will need to stay elsewhere until repairs are made, authorities confirm.