READING, Pa. - A fireworks display to celebrate the City of Reading's 275th anniversary has been pushed back by a day.

The new date and time for the fireworks is Thursday March 16 at 8:50 p.m. The city had previously scheduled the event for Wednesday.

“Holding the fireworks on Thursday instead of Wednesday will allow them to be the highlight of the day and to coincide with Reading’s official birthday, March 16th.” said 275th Anniversary special event coordinator Laura Reppert.

The city is encouraging residents to view the display from vantage points across the city and county.